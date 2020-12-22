Cartier’s New Everyday Homewares are Just as Luxurious as Its Famous Jewelry

Engagements. Anniversaries. Birthdays. These are the kinds of special occasions most people associate with shopping at Cartier. But the heritage Parisian jeweler is launching a new collection that brings its signature style to the everyday.

Dubbed The Art of Living, the lineup is divided into four sections: decoration, writing, baby and games. Among them, there’s something for nearly every room in your home, whether it’s a decorative objet or a functional implement, all with a gilded touch.

When it comes to decorative items, Cartier riffs heavily on its most recognizable signatures, namely its panther icon and deep red hue. Porcelain trinket trays, the kind of dish you’d toss your keys into, feature warm gold detailing around the rim and base and a gilt panther stalking across a spare landscape. The writing elements take an equally whimsical approach with journals covered in caricatures of Cartier’s uniform-clad assistants while much of the stationery has red ribbon motifs winding over its surface. And what better to jot something down with than handsome gold-tone pens?

For baby, things are remarkably playful considering the materials that went into fashioning each item. Whether an egg cup, rattle or child-friendly tumbler, each one is made from silver embossed with an animal motif whose eyes are designed to mimic the brand’s interlocking C logo. And game night will never quite look as good as when you break out the lacquered wooden box game that doubles as an eye-catching coffee table topper.

While this kind of lifestyle expansion seems natural for a brand with Cartier’s established legacy, it is, in many ways, a throwback to its own traditions. In the 1930s, Louis Cartier, grandson to the namesake founder, ushered in the brand’s S for Silver department, which specialized in creating small gifts and even things like lighters of the most luxurious variety. According to the brand, he once said in an interview that his company was not limited to jewelry and just as capable of filling a woman’s “handbag with a powder compact, a mirror, a small comb and even business cards.”

If you’re looking to elevate your everyday, the entire lineup is available in Cartier’s boutiques and on its website.