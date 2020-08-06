Cristiano Ronaldo Just Launched a Sharp Line of Sunglasses

Cristiano Ronaldo has shown an unquenchable thirst for winning on the soccer pitch and it’s increasingly clear that extends off of it as well. The Juventus goal scorer, who has already made serious inroads to the fashion world, is now launching his very own sunglasses line.

The Portuguese soccer star is teaming up with Lapo Elkann’s Italia Independent for a brand-new collection of stylish sunglasses. Dubbed CR7 eyewear, the line will consist of seven models all inspired by and designed with the help of Ronaldo himself.

The seven models—which represent the shirt number soccer’s first billionaire has worn since breaking through as a precocious teenager for Manchester United way back in 2003—fall into three categories: acetate, metal and injected plastic. Effortlessly blending the classic (the BD001) with the modern (the MVP003), there’s a frame for every moment, mood and, most importantly of all, outfit.

The sunglasses also feature several Ronaldo-inspired details, like the number seven embedded into each frame and the athlete’s signature imprinted onto each lens. Each model is also available in one of five colorways, bringing the total collection to 35 pieces, one for each year of Ronaldo’s life.

Launching alongside the glasses is a dedicated international e-commerce platform that will give shoppers a better understanding of the CR7 brand. The accompanying website is meant to make online shopping more experiential than ever before.

“It has been a great honor working together with Cristiano to design and develop the models that are now available on the digital channel,” Elkann said in a statement. “I was able to appreciate the exceptional and unique values that he represents on and off the pitch even more. Passion, determination and high attention to detail are further confirmation that the symbol of world football is always one step ahead. We are confident that the digital platform that we have developed together to give the consumer an innovative and engaging shopping experience will further boost the distribution of the collection.”

All seven CR7 eyewear models are available now through the brand’s website. And don’t worry about availability in your part of the world, as the company is promising distribution to over 70 countries right away.