David Beckham Shows Off New Clip-On Shades From His Eyewear Line

David Beckham has become a men’s fashion icon, and the latest drop from his eyewear line will likely only burnish that status.

The former soccer player posted a photo wearing the newest release from Eyewear by David Beckham: the SS23 Limited Edition. The black, thick-rimmed glasses are nothing if not versatile; they include clip-on shades, which will allow wearers to be prepared for whatever the weather brings. Despite having two layers, the sleek design doesn’t make them too chunky.

Luxury retailer LuisaViaRoma also recently posted a photo of Beckham appearing to wear the same shades. Beckham debuted his eyewear line back in 2020 with a 42-piece collection, a collaboration with Italian eyewear manufacturer Safilo, Men’s Health reported. In an interview with the magazine at the time, he explained his style inspiration for the line.

“I love glasses and have collected many over the years. I went through my own archives—and my wife’s (which she doesn’t know about)—and also visited vintage shops so we could create this range,” Beckham told the magazine. “The way I’ve dressed over the years, I’ve always looked at people like Steve McQueen and Paul Newman and they were very much part of the inspiration.”

In addition to their style chops, both McQueen and Newman were known for their love of cars, a passion the soccer legend shares. Last month, Beckham posted a photo of himself alongside the new 2024 Maserati GranTurismo, the marque’s most powerful vehicle yet. Apparently Beckham isn’t the only one with a kick.

In another notable moment, the Premier League champion and his family posted photos of a February ski trip in the French Alps in Courchevel—but it was their designer apparel that caught our attention. Beckham and his wife, former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, sported $30,000 worth of Prada. Naturally, he wore another pair of sunglasses from his brand.