Dior’s New ‘Homekit’ Slippers and Sleep Mask Add a Dose of Luxury to Your Next Staycation

Your summer lounging is about to get a lot cozier.

On Thursday, Dior launched a men’s homewear kit featuring comfortable essentials that’ll come in handy whether you’re hanging out at home or trying to catch a few Z’s at 35,000 feet. The range of accessories, made in Italy, includes an eye mask, slippers, a stole and a pouch to put it all in—yours for $2,400. Dior’s signature black-and-blue oblique jacquard print appears on the mask, slipper and pouch, and the wool, silk and cashmere-blend stole (which you could get away with treating like a small blanket in a pinch) also features this pattern in an all-blue color.

The kit bears more than a passing resemblance to the amenity kit you’d get during a long-haul first-class flight or in a top-tier hotel suite—although they’re undeniably better made. It’s an indication that designers understand how much some of us are itching to travel—and how much others want to keep staying right at home. If you’re heading to a far-flung destination this summer, the pouch that comes with the kit will definitely come in handy.

But if you plan on couch-surfing your way through the summer, other brands have been joining in on the high-end loungewear wave as well. Last year, Swedish menswear brand CDLP released its sustainably made “home suit”, comprised of a lyocell shirt and shorts. There’s an option to purchase matching robes to finish off these coordinated and luxurious sets

There’s also New & Lingwood’s made-to-order silk robes that feature plush velvet and silk jacquard materials fit for a king—or at least for dads claiming the recliner in the living room as their throne. They take four to six weeks to produce and ship, but if you have quickly approaching plans, Dior can get its homewear kit shipped to you with next day a lot faster.

You can pick up the luxe four-piece kit now at Dior.com and at the brand’s boutiques.