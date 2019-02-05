Dior Has Created a $35,000 Saddle Bag Just for Guys

Dior wants you to saddle up, guys—and it’s betting you’ll shell out a cool $35,000 to do it.

Say hello to the Dior’s new riff on its retro saddle bag, which was first presented as women’s bag in the ’90s and inspired by equestrian pursuits.

The metallic bag, which costs $35,000, was shown on the catwalk for the brand’s pre-fall collection that bowed in Japan late last year, with models strutting under a robotic figurine made in collaboration with the Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama. Sorayama’s work heavily influenced the entire futuristic collection, with its silvery palette and slick, android-like aesthetic. The artist also collaborated on the bag, which is part of the reason Dior has put such a hefty price tag on it. It was British designer Kim Jones’s sophmore outing at the luxe label, and he’s already making the brand a much-talked-about, go-to for fashion-hungry millennials. (Jones did the same for Louis Vuitton’s menswear before he moved to Dior and Virgil Abloh took the reins at LV).

As you can see, the bag features a fully metallic exterior and hinged overlap. While it may not be the most practical thing in the world, there’s no denying it’s cool as hell (for those that can pull it off).

Last month, Jones presented a collection on models who stood in place and were ushered down the catwalk via conveyer belt, all in front of an audience that included Kate Moss, Pusha T, Naomi Campbell, and Robert Pattinson. With Oscar season approaching, no doubt we’ll be seeing well-dressed celebrities working the red carpet in some Dior ensembles.

If you want in on the saddle bag action but don’t have 35,000 bucks laying around, fear not, there area some other, more affordable options available, like a $1,900 messenger bag. The all black or all brown version in collaboration with street artist KAWS, however, has already sold out. As you can imagine, so will the metal version.