Dior’s New Electric-Blue Surfboard Was Designed to Handle Real Waves

Dior’s latest product will help you catch a wave in style.

The French house’s new bright blue surfboard, part of its home décor-focused “Maison” collection, is more than just another accessory from its Dioriviera 2022 capsule. You can actually take it into the water. The house tapped pro board-makers to help design the board, which is made in France and comes hand-finished with the house’s well-known Toile de Jouy print. It was designed as a tribute to Christian Dior himself, and takes inspiration from clothing designed by the brand’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri.

The Dior Maison surfboard is composed of polyester, polyurethane foam, fiberglass, polyethylene and three-ply lime wood. After it was molded, shaped and sanded into the perfect shape, it got its application of the house’s trademark toile. It was then polished smooth. You’ll spot the eye-catching motif on one side of the board and the classic Christian Dior logo on the other. A special travel bag comes with the board that has two hand strap options to make toting it to and from the beach a breeze.

Chiuri has used the Toile de Jouy motif to decorate everything from footwear to handbags and apparel. For Dior Maison, the brand places the signature print on dessert plates, teapots, coffee cups, salad bowls, notebooks and more. It even comes in a variety of colors such red, gray, orange, pink and blue for flair. As a part of the Dioriviera capsule, the surfboard joins a host of other summer-ready offerings like Toile de Jouy-topped rackets and a ball, a sun lounger, water bottles and refreshing candles.

You can buy the Dior Maison surfboard now for $10,000. Now all you have to do is figure out how to say “cowabunga” in French.`