Drake’s Latest Collection Will Have You Dreaming of Jaipur

Drake’s is no stranger to the power of accessories. Clearly, the British brand has worked for the past few years to expand its line, building out a full wardrobe of suits and separates that nail that elusive tailored-but-always-lived-in look. Even so, it’s never lost sight of its roots as a haberdashery. The brand’s lineup of ties and pocket squares have always featured rich, personality-filled prints—often the work of local, under-the-radar artists. But for its latest line of accessories, the brand looked farther afield, partnering with Stòffa (helmed by Agyesh Madan, formerly of Isaia) on a line of artisanal scarves block-printed in Jaipur.

“We used to block print here in England,” Drake’s creative director Michael Hill says, “so I jumped at the opportunity to head to Bagru [a small village outside of Jaipur] to work with the real experts.” The resulting Drake’s with Stòffa Collection, which features 10 limited edition hand-printed pieces, is a wanderlust-stoking look into traditional Indian textiles. “We had a very natural process to the design,” he explains. “I wanted to make the trip first and see where things took us.” Pieces like the contrast boarder scarves, which come in colors ranging from muted turquoise to rusty red ($225) feature a geometric boarder inspired by those Hill and Madan spotted painted on the dusty pink walls of Jaipur, while pocket squares adorned with pineapples and fish ($85) highlight the skill of the Bagru artisans and region’s traditional block-printing motifs.

The soft, almost bohemian pieces provide a surprisingly neat counterpoint to Drake’s more classically buttoned-up style. “Good things just go together,” Hill says with a laugh. “We don’t do classic for the sake of classic.” He goes on, “Natural dyes, colors, and materials never go out of style—whether it’s an Italian-made suit or an Indian-made scarf.” So looping something like looping the peachy medallion print scarf over the top of a tweed sport coat not only provides an eye-catching point of difference, but also speaks volumes about a respect for craftsmanship and a global sartorial sensibility.

Besides, when it comes to textiles this beautiful it is hard to resist stockpiling them. “Jaipur is a dream for anyone who is interested in clothing, colors, and textures. It’s just so rich,” Hill says. He lets slip that he came home from his trip with Stòffa toting three new suitcases filled with hand-printed carpets and textiles picked up in local markets. And even if he didn’t use them to add a bohemian touch to Drake’s London stores, we can’t blame him for the impulse purchase.