Dunhill Just Dropped a Sleek New Travel Case Filled With Curated Treasures

Dunhill has come a long way in the past 130 years, but it hasn’t forgotten its roots. The British luxury brand has just unveiled a sleek new case travel case inspired by its founder that has an array of high-end gentleman essentials hidden within.

The aptly named Alfred Dunhill Case of Delights is an homage to the house’s rich legacy with horse tack and leather goods. Dunhill trained as an apprentice craftsman at his father’s saddlery before taking over the family business at age 21. Under his leadership, the brand became a purveyor of stylish automotive accessories and later began offering additional luxury products.

The new Dunhill case includes smoked gray shot glasses Dunhill

Released in honor of Dunhill’s 130th anniversary, the new attaché case evokes the brand’s classic archival pieces. Handmade at Dunhill’s London workshop, the elegant rectangular design is covered in black bridle leather and finished with metal hardware from Italy. It also comes with a signature lock closure that secures all the treasures.

The rarities inside include a sterling silver-plated flask, a galvanized steel cigar cutter, and a specially designed ashtray. The case also holds a pair of gray handmade shot glasses that have been adorned with the “Bando” mark as a tribute to the work that master craftsman Matteo Cellini did for Dunhill in the 1930s.

The Alfred Dunhill Case of Delights commemorates the brand’s 130-year anniversary dunhill

Given Dunhill’s storied history with smoking paraphernalia, the case includes a reimagined version of the brand’s iconic Rollagas lighter. Designed in London and crafted in Switzerland, the new iteration sports a rare black colorway and an embossed barley pattern. Alongside the lighter is a refined black cow leather cigar case, a bridle leather incense case, and a White Spot pipe with a stainless-steel tamper. Dunhill also created a set of black, Italian-made containers exclusively for the Case of Delights.

“The pieces selected, and their manner of presentation, are the epitome of style, purpose, and personal luxury,” notes the brand.

Limited to just 10 examples, Alfred’s namesake case will set you back $32,000.