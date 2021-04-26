Fendi Unveils a New Luxury Travel Collection for Your Dog

Fendi wants your pup to travel in style. The Italian fashion house has unveiled a new line of luxury travel accessories just for Fido.

Made in Italy, the “Pet Travel Line” includes four discrete pieces: a dog leash, a pet carrier, a dog coat and a dog collar. The items all showcase the signature FF design motif in brown and tobacco colors. And Fendi claims the new line will be useful for both day-to-day activities around town and for distant travels.

Perhaps the most attractive piece in the collection, the dog coat is made of lightweight nylon and has a removable strap on the back for versatility. To ensure the coat doesn’t slide off, there’s a press stud and strap for underbelly fastening. Currently, it’s only available in small and medium sizes, so if you have Great Dane, this might not be the collection for.

Meanwhile, the brown dog collar is embossed with a FF customized nameplate in a palladium-finish metalware, which can be adjusted using the metal pin buckle. Like the coat, the collar ranges in size from extra small to medium. Both the collar and dog leash are made of a mix of polyurethane, cotton, polyester, and calfskin.

The dog leash, sold separate from the collar, features a ring for your hand, and a customizable clip with a length of up to nearly 40 inches. Rounding out the collection, the dog carrier has two double-slider zip openings and mesh net inserts on each side along with with a removable FF cushion. The piece is about 16.5 inches long by 10 inches high, with a depth of just under 9.5 inches. It has both double handle and detachable ribbon shoulder strap for carrying.

The new Fendi collection appears be part of the luxury sector’s newest trend: plush pet goods. Last March, online fashion retailer Ssense began selling high-end dogwear from the likes of Thom Browne, Martin Ali and others. Meanwhile, as Robb Report‘s own holiday gift guide demonstrates, pet lovers with deep pockets can now pamper their four-legged friends with everything from Ralph Lauren Bear sweaters to an ultra-luxurious Haute House Gigi Dog Bed.

As for Fendi’s new entry into this growing market, the Pet Travel Collection is now available online. Prices range from $290 for the Brown Fabric Dog Collar to $2,690 for the multi-compartmented Pet Carrier. That’s no small investment, but, hey, it’s a small price to pay for having the best-dressed pooch at the dog hotel.