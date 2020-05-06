Quantcast
// RR One

Ferrari Teamed Up With Designer Marc Newson Create a Line of Car-Inspired Luggage

The luxury automaker and the celebrated industrial designer came up with the only baggage we actually want to carry.

ferrari marc newson luggage Courtesy of Ferrari

Ferrari wants you to get excited about traveling again. The marque has enlisted prolific Australian industrial designer Marc Newson to partner on a limited-edition line of luggage inspired by its famed cars. The collection consists of six styles: a trolley, duffel bag, garment bag, suitcase and a quarantottore (a briefcase that can double as an overnight bag for short trips).

“I’ve always seen Ferrari cars––with their combination of iconic appeal, purity and performance––first and foremost as beautiful objects, than as vehicles”, Newson told Ferrari’s official magazine. “The challenge, within the necessary proportions, was to achieve the same result with the suitcases.”

Ferrari Marc Newson luggage

The bright linings were inspired by Ferrari interiors and its hometown, Modena.  Courtesy of Ferrari

Newson dug deep into Ferrari’s archives to scan past models for colors, textures and motifs he could incorporate into the luggage line. As just one example, the grained leather pattern that runs across the exterior of each model was inspired by cam covers for Ferrari engines. Even the five available colorways were borrowed from classic marque interiors, with the addition of a burgundy hue exclusive to this collection. Likewise, the bold interior shade of yellow recalls Ferrari’s famous roadsters but also harks back to the sunny architecture of Modena, the carmaker’s city of origin.

The designer also tapped Ferrari’s own engineers to inform the project. The sliding mechanism on the trolley’s roller handle––which was inspired by the brand’s classic steering wheel––uses the same technique as the pedals of the LaFerrari. The metal hardware is also made by the same factory that produces some of the company’s sleek auto parts.

This isn’t Newson’s first time working with Ferrari—or aluminum for that matter. The two parties first collaborated on a book entitled Ferrari Art & Collector’s Edition, a Taschen publication which traced the company’s history. The premium edition of the hardcover rested on an engine-like aluminum stand conceived by Newson.

The entire luggage offering will be available exclusively to Ferrari customers through its personalization catalog with each piece bearing a unique chassis number.

See more pictures of the collection below:

Ferrari Marc Newson luggage

Courtesy of Ferrari

Ferrari Marc Newson luggage

Courtesy of Ferrari

Ferrari Marc Newson luggage

Courtesy of Ferrari

More Accessories

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Accessories

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad