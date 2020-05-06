Ferrari Teamed Up With Designer Marc Newson Create a Line of Car-Inspired Luggage

Ferrari wants you to get excited about traveling again. The marque has enlisted prolific Australian industrial designer Marc Newson to partner on a limited-edition line of luggage inspired by its famed cars. The collection consists of six styles: a trolley, duffel bag, garment bag, suitcase and a quarantottore (a briefcase that can double as an overnight bag for short trips).

“I’ve always seen Ferrari cars––with their combination of iconic appeal, purity and performance––first and foremost as beautiful objects, than as vehicles”, Newson told Ferrari’s official magazine. “The challenge, within the necessary proportions, was to achieve the same result with the suitcases.”

Newson dug deep into Ferrari’s archives to scan past models for colors, textures and motifs he could incorporate into the luggage line. As just one example, the grained leather pattern that runs across the exterior of each model was inspired by cam covers for Ferrari engines. Even the five available colorways were borrowed from classic marque interiors, with the addition of a burgundy hue exclusive to this collection. Likewise, the bold interior shade of yellow recalls Ferrari’s famous roadsters but also harks back to the sunny architecture of Modena, the carmaker’s city of origin.

The designer also tapped Ferrari’s own engineers to inform the project. The sliding mechanism on the trolley’s roller handle––which was inspired by the brand’s classic steering wheel––uses the same technique as the pedals of the LaFerrari. The metal hardware is also made by the same factory that produces some of the company’s sleek auto parts.

This isn’t Newson’s first time working with Ferrari—or aluminum for that matter. The two parties first collaborated on a book entitled Ferrari Art & Collector’s Edition, a Taschen publication which traced the company’s history. The premium edition of the hardcover rested on an engine-like aluminum stand conceived by Newson.

The entire luggage offering will be available exclusively to Ferrari customers through its personalization catalog with each piece bearing a unique chassis number.

See more pictures of the collection below: