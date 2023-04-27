Floyd Mayweather Jr. Wore a $1 Million Diamond-Studded Hat to a Vegas Boxing Match

It’s common for celebs to show up at events wearing millions of dollars of jewelry. But a $1 million hat? That’s something else.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. made a statement at a recent fight in exactly that, Hypebeast reported on Thursday. The former boxer showed up to the Gervonta Davis–Ryan Garcia match in Las Vegas donning a black cap with the hefty price tag. Designed by the jeweler Shuki International, the diamond-encrusted hat sported the logo of Mayweather’s Money Team lifestyle brand.

The cap took Shuki more than a month to make, the jeweler told TMZ Sports. The piece was molded, sandblasted, and shined so that it fit Mayweather’s head perfectly. “It’s a big process,” Shuki said. Once he had the sizing just right, “invisible diamonds” were used for the logo, skyrocketing the hat’s value into the millions.

The accessory was gifted to the boxer a few weeks ago when he and Shuki were in Dubai. And despite the cost, Shuki actually let Mayweather have it free of charge, according to TMZ.

At the fight, Mayweather paired the cap with a casual all-black outfit, going for a monochromatic look that allowed the diamonds to do all the talking. Of course, such a big personality didn’t keep it so pared back, though. He accessorized even further with a huge stack of chains around his neck. At least one of those was a $1 million necklace he got in February from the celeb jeweler Johnny Dang, and most of them used similarly colored diamonds to the ones on his hat.

If the cap were ever to sell at auction, Shuki estimated that it would hammer down for more than $5 million. “There’s only one in the world,” he told TMZ. “It’s become historical—it’s Floyd Mayweather.”

While having the boxer’s name attached to the accessory is certainly a draw for some, in the past Mayweather hasn’t been so lucky on the auction block: Back in 2017, a 2011 Bugatti Veyron owned by the boxer failed to meet its asking price. A multimillion-dollar hat might be at least a bit more approachable, but it’s still way more than your average baseball cap.