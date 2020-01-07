Quantcast
// RR One

5 Designer AirPod Cases to House Your Headphones in Style

Designers are whipping up some luxurious housings for the ubiquitous Apple accessory.

bottega veneta Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

It’s no longer a surprise when an Apple product dominates the market—and AirPods haven been no exception. Despite legions of wireless options, the Apple earbuds have become the de facto listening devices of choice for people tired of being physically tethered to their phones. With the second generation of the in-ear headphones having recently hit the market, we’re seeing something we didn’t expect: Fashion’s most celebrated brands are trying to make their own mark on the category by introducing AirPod-specific cases. Here’s a round-up of some of our favorite luxe ways to house the latest indispensable addition to your everyday carry.

More Accessories

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Accessories

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the gift of Robb Report

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad