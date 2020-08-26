The 5 Bags Every Man Should Own, According To The Armoury’s Mark Cho

As the proprietor of stores in New York and Hong Kong, Mark Cho is a man used to packing bags. But beyond the practical features of superlative carry-all, the co-founder of The Armoury is also an authority on craft. Cho’s attention to detail is evidenced by a new collection of unique bags sourced from the Massachusetts-based leatherworks Frank Clegg and stocked exclusively at The Armoury’s new Westbury location (our most recent pick for The Best of The Best in menswear retail).

“Frank Clegg is one of our closest partners. We have developed many great pieces with them, and their craftsmanship is outstanding,” Cho says. “For The Armoury Westbury, we wanted to showcase great American manufacturing and Frank Clegg absolutely fits the bill.”

The Armoury has previously stocked bags from the family-owned maker, but what makes this assortment different is the rarity of its designs. Many of the bags in the collection are one-offs, made from exotic and uncommon materials like alligator or shrunken leather.

“They are for people with quite particular tastes, so it isn’t viable for us to stock a large quantity of them. But for the right person it could be a perfect match,” says Cho.

So, in the efforts of uniting that discerning person with their ideal bag, we’ve solicited Cho’s opinion on the five categories of bags he deems essential—and an exceptional example of each, drawn from his personal favorites among the Frank Clegg for the Armoury Westbury collection.