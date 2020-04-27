12 Stylish Face Masks That Will Help You Stop the Spread—and Look Great Doing it

Masks are, quite literally, the must-have accessory of the moment. The CDC has recommended that all Americans wear a face covering in public to help control the spread of coronavirus. Seven states—Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island—have taken that guidance one step further, ordering citizens to wear masks whenever social distancing may prove difficult, like on city sidewalks or in essential businesses like grocery stores and pharmacies. Even if your state hasn’t formally enacted a face-covering rule, wearing one is the safe, responsible thing to do. Chances are that even after stay-at-home orders ease up, masks will be an everyday staple for the foreseeable future.

Considering that masks will be punctuating almost every outfit you wear, it’s worth finding one you actually like. Remember that surgical masks and N-95 respirators, which are in direly short supply, are reserved for healthcare workers—if you happen to have any lying around the house from your last DIY project, you should donate them. Fabric face masks, on the other hand, are perfectly equipped to protect the average citizen and numerous brands have recently put their manufacturing power toward producing these newly essential accessories. Below, we’ve rounded up twelve of the most stylish options available now.