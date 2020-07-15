Quantcast
// RR One

10 Stylish Pairs of Espadrilles to Wear This Summer

Somewhere between a sandal and a sneaker, the espadrille may be the ultimate summer shoe.

Espadrilles from Orlebar Brown, Saint Laurent and Loro Piana. Orlebar Brown, Saint Laurent, Loro Piana

Yes, summer 2020 is revealing itself to be a scorcher. But you needn’t resort to flip-flops to keep feet cool. Instead, do as the Spanish have done since before the end of the Reconquista and slip into a pair of espadrilles.

From medieval times, espadrilles have served as peasant footwear in Spain and France’s Basque regions. It’s easy to understand their appeal from a pre-Industrial Revolution standpoint: built with a cotton canvas upper and a roped sole, the easily and inexpensively made espadrille was the sneaker of its time.

Of course, much has changed since the shoe was most likely to be found on the feet of Catalonian shepherds. The style was first picked up on the fashion radar in 1948, when Lauren Bacall sported a pair in the tropical noir flick Key Largo. The shoe was soon adopted by the post-war jet set and elevated to high fashion by Yves Saint Laurent.

Today the espadrille is as relevant as ever, and available in a wide array of interpretations. From wallet-friendly classic canvas executions to stylistic mashups to elevated suede numbers you can wear to a wedding without hesitation (so long as a body of water is in sight), these are the best espadrilles for our moment in the sun.

More Accessories

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Accessories

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad