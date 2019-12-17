Quantcast
Ultimate Gift Guide 2019: 100+ Luxury Gifts for the Holiday Season
Buying a holiday gift for the person who has everything is no easy feat. But fear not: Robb Report is here to help. For 2019, we've assembled more than 100 gift ideas, ranging from state-of-the-art technology to cutting-edge home design to exclusive, "Wait-did-I-read-that-right?" experiences. Whether you're shopping for a world traveler, a dedicated adrenaline junky or a budding watch collector, the gifts below will impress even the most discerning personalities on your list. Happy holidays!

Smells Like Holiday Spirit: The 10 Best Men’s Colognes to Gift This Season

From new scents by Celine and Zegna to old favorites by Chanel and Acqua di Parma, you can't go wrong with one of the scents on this list.

The Best Fragrances to Gift this Holiday Season Mr Porter

The thing about buying a man cologne as a holiday gift is that there’s really no true way to verify that the recipient will actually like it without, you know, giving the whole thing away. Which is why it’s so important to be as considerate as possible when you’re selecting a scent to wrap up for the holidays. Everything from your his unique personality to where he might end up wearing the scent should bear on your decision.

Fortunately, some of our favorite fashion and fragrance houses are offering compelling new and classic scents that can serve as the bedrock of anyone’s grooming rotation. From Celine’s new fragrance collection unveiled to great fanfare earlier this year to time-tested scents like Chanel Pour Monsieur and Acqua di Parma Colonia, you can’t go wrong with one of the 10 scents below.

 

 

