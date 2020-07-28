Quantcast
10 Stylish Pairs of Sandals to Get You Through Summer

If you're gonna wear flip-flops, at least make them Hermés.

Sandals from Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Hermès and Álvaro Browns, Hermès, Mr Porter

We’ve reached peak summer swelter, the time of year when it’s so hot and so humid that most apparel options simply go out the window. Add to this a desire to keep activities outside—where the open-air ventilation lowers coronavirus risks but the lack of AC is punishing—and the motivation for heat-proof style is that much higher. Now is the time for the lightest weight cotton and linen, all types of shorts and, perhaps most significantly, a pair or two of well-chosen sandals.

What makes an ideal summer sandal? That depends on personal style, but the key is to center the utilitarian without sacrificing aesthetics (also key: a pedicure). We’ve combed through the current offerings to find the best selections—ones that are a far cry from beach-only sandals of years past—to find a plein air shoe for every occasion, whether you’re feeling a Teva-derived, outdoor-ready pair, or an elegant leather slide that can easily be worn with tailoring. Here are our ten essential sandals below.

