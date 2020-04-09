From a Gucci Incense Burner to a Tiffany Stash Box: 12 Elevated Smoking Accessories

Marijuana is having a moment. With laws relaxing throughout the U.S., anxiety at an unprecedented high and stay-at-home orders in all but nine states, it’s little wonder cannabis is in big demand. Once the stuff of hippies and rappers, weed is newly mainstream. And there’s an array of stylish tools and accessories to match marijuana’s haute status, elevating smoking to a luxurious experience. Lighting a joint is now on par with puffing on the finest Cuban cigar.

“Cannabis had been operating in the shadows for all these years, but this was something we believed could be a real growth opportunity,” says Brett Heyman, creative director of Edie Parker, the New York-based accessories line.

Since she founded her label a decade ago, Heyman has been committed to crafting her red carpet-friendly acrylic clutches and home decor in the U.S., so when she recently expanded into upscale cannabis accessories, a line she dubbed Flower by Edie Parker, her made-in-America philosophy likewise benefited. “The launch of Flower also allowed us to increase manufacturing, especially with small-batch artisans in different states,” Heyman explains. “We work with some incredibly talented glassblowers and ceramicists, and we’ll take as many as they’re able to make for us.”

From artfully inlaid humidors to sculptural pipes, here’s a look at everything you need to de-stress in style during self-isolation.