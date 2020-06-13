10 Foolproof, Stylish Father’s Day Gifts He’ll Actually Use and Wear

Father’s Day is one week away—are you prepared? Shopping for dads can be tricky, particularly when it comes to articles of style. Most fathers and father figures are at an age where they know what they like and what they don’t, and they’re usually not too interested in veering outside that territory. But there is one way of avoiding the disappointment of seeing your thoughtfully-chosen token of appreciation gathering dust at the back of his sock drawer: give him something simple, classic and of the very best quality. We’ve rounded up ten examples—from a sentimental pair of cufflinks to a featherweight cashmere scarf—of gifts most any man would be happy to receive (and wear).