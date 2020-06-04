The 6 Most Stylish Pairs of Sunglasses You Can Wear This Summer

Sunglass season is upon us and that means it’s time to pick up a new pair of shades, or several. Of course, a great pair of sunnies is a year-round investment but summer’s laidback attitude is prime for eyewear. When all you want to wear is a breezy linen shirt and shorts—or you’re living in lockdown loungewear—a killer pair of sunglasses is all that’s needed to make an outfit sing. Where to find such style-defining specs? Luckily, Mr. Porter has just released a capsule collection of 35 different frames from 14 exceptional eyewear makers, resulting in a one-stop-shop of superlative sunglasses to suit every taste.

The menswear mecca tapped a wide variety of brands, from heritage greats like Persol and Moscot to cult favorites like Eyevan 7285 and Jacques Marie Mage, to dig into their archives and rework their most signature designs. The collection includes an array of exclusive and limited-edition styles, spanning aviators to wayfarers and everything in between. With so many stellar options to choose from, we asked Sam Kershaw, Mr. Porter’s Buying Director, to name his top picks. Below, Kershaw’s guide to the glasses to you need now.