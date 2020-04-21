12 Mother’s Day Gifts That Will Let Her Social Distance in Style

Mother’s Day, on May 10th, is approaching fast and you don’t want to be caught empty-handed. Whether you’ve been isolating from your own mom or holed up with the mother of your children (who’s undoubtedly been going mad balancing homeschooling, child care and her own life), now is an especially fitting time to show the important women in your life how much you care. And what better way to convey your appreciation than gifting a luxurious little something she can indulge in? From decadent beauty products she can pamper herself with to elegant loungewear that’ll bring a bit of refinement to her days in lockdown, here are twelve of the most stylish gifts to give this Mother’s Day.