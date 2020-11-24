Garrett Leight’s Sporty New Sunglasses Might Make You the Most Stylish Guy on the Golf Course

When Garrett Leight, eyewear designer, avid golfer and the embodiment of California cool, saw fellow golfers playing in performance sunglasses that looked better suited to cyclists in the Tour de France, he decided to create a stylish alternative. He paired a high-tech lens with a timeless, lightweight acetate frame to create the all-new GLCO Sport Utility Vision sunglasses. The first pair launches this month as part of a collaboration with modern golf lifestyle brand Jones Sports Co, which designed an exclusive backpack for the limited-edition set.

The new Sport Utility Vision lenses feature Trivex, an innovative material that incorporates the optical clarity of a mineral lens, the lightness and impact-resistance of a sport-performance lens and precision technology adapted from the US military. They offer 100 percent UV protection, built-in color equalizing technology, anti-reflection properties to mitigate glare and reduce the intensity of light. What does that mean for your golf game? You’ll be able to see contrasts better, which improves depth perception on the course and helps keep the ball in focus. The benefits of these lenses aren’t just for the golf course—they’ll give you an edge in most outdoor sports.

For Leight, this launch isn’t just about improving his golf game (and having more fashionable golf partners.) “I love golf, but especially this year when things have just been crazy, it’s really been my savior. It helps me escape the world and just find some peace for a few hours and I know a lot of people feel the same,” he tells Robb Report. “I’ve always been a huge fan of Jones’s bags and I knew I wanted to create something with them that people could use on and off the course.”

The first sunglasses to feature the new SUV lenses are Leight’s classic Kinney frames, a softly squared style that comes in a translucent grey acetate with grey-green SUV lenses. It is exclusively available in the GLCO x Jones Experience Kit, which retails for $395, and comes with a sleek backpack, custom-designed by Jones Sports Co. The trimly tailored bag is waterproof, has padded straps for all-day comfort and plenty of easily accessible pockets for storage.

While we haven’t had a chance to take the shades for a round on the course yet, any accessory that looks this good while potentially lowering one’s handicap is certainly above par.

Buy Now: $395