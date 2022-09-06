Robb Recommends: This Roomy New Canvas Tote Bag Does Double Duty at Work and Out of Office

The editors of Robb Report scour the globe (and the Internet) for the best of the best and only endorse products we love—and think you’ll love, too. If you purchase a product or service through a link in this story, we may receive a small commission.

Thanks to the pandemic, the borders that once demarcated our professional and personal lives have gotten a lot more fluid. With flexible hours and work-from-home enshrined in many workplaces, it’s not unthinkable to find yourself running to the dry cleaner or hunting for heirloom tomatoes between conference calls. It’s a brave new world that neither our monogrammed leather folios nor beat-up L.L. Bean totes neatly fit into. But Ghurka’s Market Tote might be just the thing to bridge the difference.

The recently introduced piece is made from a luxuriously thick cotton twill and has generous dimensions to match. But unlike less constructed totes, it also benefits from a solid leather base with small brass “feet” that allow it to stand by itself, saving the user from performing last-minute saves before it crumples over in a subway car or on a shop floor.

Its substantial leather trim adds just a touch of briefcase appeal, and its leather handles are long enough to be rested over the shoulder or comfortably carried in hand. But of all its leather accents, a small strip that hangs from its interior and ends in a miniature key clip, providing a secure place to hook my keys at all times, might be my favorite.

From a utility standpoint, the tote’s pockets provide a feast of storage space. There are three on the exterior—one on each side and a single front pocket secured by a brass snap—and four inside, split between a hanging zipped pouch with two open pockets below and a laptop-sized sleeve that can be closed by a brass snap for security.

For now, I’ve been using the laptop pouch to haul my work computer, while headphones and chargers are stashed in each of the open pockets. The vast space inside the bag—which measures 8 inches deep and 16 inches wide—has been filled with library books, sandwiches, trousers to-and-from the cleaners and any other items that make up the shape of my day.

I’m sure I’ll find a dedicated use for its many other compartments in time—but I trust there’ll always be a spare.

