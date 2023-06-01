Tyler, The Creator and Globe-Trotter Team up Again for Two New High-Design Suitcases

Globe-Trotter and one of the music world’s biggest talents are back with a brand new drop.

The British luggage maker has renewed its collaboration with Tyler, The Creator’s Golf le Fleur brand, producing a second capsule collection whose luggage pieces are as striking on the inside as they are outside. (The two parties first worked together on a similar line of products two years ago.)

This time the partnership has resulted in two new rolling cases, each of which features cream-colored, tough-to-beat vulcanized fiberboard accented with pastel-colored leather corners. Click open the solid gold-tone hardware and you’ll be greeted with a quirky, pixellated cheetah print fabric that echos the baby blue, green, orange, pink, and chocolate brown accents on the exterior of the cases.

Both versions of the new Golf le Fleur x Globe-Trotter four-wheel suitcases. Globe-Trotter

The previous releases from the collaboration included a suitcase, a small attache, a square carryall, and a handful of other accessories, all of which feature similar design elements. They’re informed as much by Globe-Trotter’s long history of craftsmanship as they are by Tyler, the Creator’s personal collection of trunks from various eras of travel.

In our November 2022 issue, the polymath shared a rare inside look at his hoards of prized watches, cars, bikes, and luggage. (You can take a closer look at all of them in the video at the top of this post.) The two-time Grammy winner is known for being quite a character—and one with exceptional taste. His collection includes vintage Louis Vuitton, Goyard “Sometimes, I’ll just look at this trunk wall and some of these wood canvas boxes, which to some is just luggage, but I’m just looking like, ‘Man, the time they put into this,’” he told us.

The colorful cheetah-print interiors of the large check-in version. Globe-Trotter

The new $2,295 carry-on and $3,095 check-in suitcase by le Fleur x Globe Trotter are now available at Globe Trotter flagship stores in London, Tokyo, and Los Angeles. You can also buy them online at Globe-Trotter.com and the Golf le Fleur website.