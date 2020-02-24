Robb Recommends: The Stylish Pen That Can Replace Your Pocket Square in a Pinch

Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which we suggest something our editors think might just change your life for the better. The products, services and experiences featured herein are independently selected and vetted by Robb Report’s editorial staff. However, we may earn a small commission if you buy something on this page.

Even if you can’t be bothered to fold a pocket square, you can and should still take advantage of the chest pocket on your favorite jacket. Stylish guys all over the world use this pocket to carry their favorite writing instrument—which saves you from having to reach into your jacket when you need to sign a bill or jot down an idea—and depending on the pen or pencil chosen, it can be a pretty sharp look.

Mark Cho often uses this space for a colorful pen from Caran d’Ache, and it’s not hard to spot various Montblancs and Parkers in this space. But on the occasions when I try this very useful styling trick, I rely on a classic rollerball from Graf von Faber-Castell, the higher-end arm of Faber-Castell, a German company perhaps best known for its colored pencils. Its pens are nothing to sneeze at: The rollerball, which features a satisfyingly heavy stainless steel cap, is one of the smoothest writing experiences I’ve ever had, and left-handed people will appreciate that its ink dries pretty quickly. The barrels on this pen also come with a variety of different colors and designs, so it’s easy to find something that suits you.

Beyond that, it looks a lot sharper than something you’d find at an office supply store. After all, if your suit doesn’t come from a mass-market emporium, the accessories you wear with it definitely shouldn’t either.

