Jannik Sinner Is the First Tennis Player to Take a Luxury Bag Onto Wimbledon’s Center Court

Jannik Sinner aced the style game at this year’s Wimbledon Championships.

The Italian tennis star turned up to his match against Juan Manuel Cerundolo on Monday with a custom Gucci duffel bag on his shoulder. It marks the first time a designer bag has been carried onto center court in the history of the prestigious, centuries-old tennis tournament, as reported by Women’s Wear Daily.

The duffel, which Sinner describes as a “timeless classic,” showcases the house’s signature beige and ebony colorway, the iconic GG monogram, and a contrasting green and red web stripe. It also features the athlete’s initials near the straps. Ironically, the rather traditional design has called into question a 150-year tradition.

“For sure this will create a conversation,” Sinner told WWD before defeating Cerundolo in straight sets. “Bringing sport and luxury fashion together in this way is something that’s never been done before and I feel extremely proud to be a part of it. I hope people will love it as much as I do.”

The bag sitting on a chair behind Sinner as he celebrates winning against Cerundolo. Shaun Botterill/Getty

Wimbledon’s dress code is extremely strict: Players have been required to wear white at the event since 1877, with not even off-white or cream permitted on the court. Tennis whites were originally instated as it was believed the ensemble showed less sweat, as reported by Time. The tradition has continued out of respect for the sport’s history and a desire to maintain formality.

The rules are enforced, too: Australian player Nick Kyrgios was allegedly fined $14,000 for rocking red Air Jordan trainers at last year’s tournament. Interestingly, the decidedly non-white Gucci accessory was reportedly given the all-clear by the powers that be. A spokesperson for Gucci told WWD the house worked with Sinner’s team “for the approvals from the ITF (International Tennis Federation), ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals), and Grand Slams, including Wimbledon, to ensure the bag met the necessary requirements.”

The 21-year-old, who turned pro at age 18, became a Gucci ambassador last year in his first luxury fashion endorsement. “Gucci for me represents Italian excellence around the world, excellence which is rooted in tradition as much as in innovation,” Sinner said. “This is the kind of message I am proud to convey when I represent my country wherever I am in the world.”

Sinner will play Argentinian Diego Schwartzman on Court 1 in just a few hours time.