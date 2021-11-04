Is Lab-Grown Leather and Fur the Future of Luxury? These Two Inventors Think So.

Blame Blade Runner. The Icelandic fashion designer Ingvar Helgason is a self-confessed nerd who says he’s seen the sci-fi classic countless times. It came to mind several years ago, when he was approached by fur companies offering him free pelts with which to design—a typical trade-off for cash-poor fashion types. He declined, ethically conflicted about production methods, but the exchange sparked a question. “In that movie they grow snakes and owls. Wouldn’t it be cool to grow fur in the lab?” he recalls, “What about creating materials we know and love, but doing it in a better way?” He put that idea aside while still designing, but after shuttering his namesake label, he finally pursued the idea in 2015, establishing his startup, the Bay Area-based Vitro Labs. Its mission, as he explains it, is simple: “We’re changing the source of leather, not changing leather itself.”

Ethical and sustainable sourcing has been increasingly emphasized in fashion, whether regulating cashmere production or outlawing the use of certain endangered corals in jewelry. Recently, though, several start-ups have emerged to offer low-impact, man-made alternatives to traditional fibers—see Pinãtex, for example, which upcycles the offcut leaves of the pineapple farming industry into a leather substitute. More intriguing, though, are the companies like Helgason’s VitroLabs—they aim not to displace skins but rather replicate them, free of ethical and environmental quandaries. “For me, and a lot of other people who work in the industry, authenticity is key—and I find leather really beautiful, and versatile,” he says, “It’s been used for thousands of years. How can we get the same materials in a better way?”

Ingvar Helgason scouted a professor from London who was working on growing human skin for drug and cosmetic testing, and asked him to expand his expertise into animal skins. They co-founded the company together, creating what they’ve dubbed “cultivated leather.” “We’re using the methods of regenerative medicine but, of course, the inputs are different—we’re using bovine cells,” he says. It echoes much of the leather now in use, which is cow hide; however, this is often produced as a by-product of the meat industry so quality can vary as a result. VitroLabs, of course, can guarantee consistency. Furthermore, though young cows often form the source of the best hides for luxury goods, Europeans are no longer eating veal in the numbers they once did. Consumption per year, according to Helgason, has dropped around 1 percent. At the same time, of course, demand for luxury leather goods has soared, creating a supply-demand imbalance that his start-up is well-positioned to resolve.

He’s also keen to explore the exotics market: crocodile, perhaps, or ostrich, at least once his scientific team better understands how to grow cells other than mammalian in the lab. There’s also a major appeal to cultivating, rather than farming, crocodile: Larger crocs, vital for oversized bags or coats, are so spat-prone that they often bite each other, leaving marks and blemishes that render the skins useless. Lab-grown croc skin won’t risk that same issue.

So far, the company is venture-funded, but Helgason says that a major luxury brand will soon be announced as its first brand partner, with the potential to take a financial stake; VitroLabs products should launch by the end of next year, he promises. The entrepreneur is also mulling expanding beyond leather into other exotics, notably fur. “A lot of brands have stopped working with it, so it’s a shrinking market, but if we can present beautiful pelts that have the same quality and feel, but done in an ethical way? There could be a resurgence of that.”

He’d better hurry, though. Maria Zakurnaeva is racing to the same goal. The Russia-born former model runs Furoid with her husband Henri Kunz. Its mission is to replace farmed pelts with bio-identical fur produced in a lab. “In Russia, our society perceives fur as a status symbol, the ultimate luxury item. I was born in 1989, and in the 1990s and 2000s, when a woman wished for a fur coat, it was the ultimate proof of love,” she tells Robb Report. It was while globetrotting during her fashion career that Zakurnaeva’s perspective on pelts shifted, as she gained greater awareness of the cruelty involved in much fur-farming. When her entrepreneur husband started working to research how to grow human hair—the ultimate baldness treatment—Zakurnaeva realized there could be parallel applications for the technology in high-end fashion.

Put simply, Furoid has developed a patented, molecularly identical hair follicle that can live in a lab on a scaffold; it’s derived from animal cells that are harvested via a biopsy from a living animal. These follicles are fed using a protein-rich serum—currently derived from cow fetuses, though Maria says they’re looking at different sources for the future. “We have found the magic recipe—that’s how to get a hair follicle [in the lab]. That’s the main goal if we want a sustainable product and to eliminate animal cruelty,” she says. It’s still early in the R&D process, though: The firm has proof of concept by testing this technology with three different minks, but it’s only managed to produce a tiny patch of lab-grown “skin” embedded with their hair follicles, around a half inch or so square, according to Maria. She says it will take between 30 to 40 months to work up to a standard pelt size, of around 2 square feet. They will need additional financing, too—€1 million (around $1.16 million) for the first stage, involving replicating the mink cell hair follicles, and between €4-€7 million ($4.64-$8.12 million) for a workable prototype. “This product is too sophisticated to be cheap,” she shrugs.

But isn’t there a broader ethical question for both startups to answer? Instead of replicating unsustainable, sometimes unethical, luxury fibers, shouldn’t we encourage people to embrace new high-tech, high-touch textiles? “Gore Tex is the warmest thing you can get, and we can all dress up in that—but is it what we really want?” Zakurnaeva responds. Fake furs, often made from polyester, will clog landfills for centuries, she continues, while noting that blockchain technology could offer a way to verify lab-grown furs as ethical, yoking the certification to deliberately embedded DNA markers.

Ingvar Helgason of VitroLabs is more pragmatic, likening his product to an electric car or an Impossible burger. “It’s much harder to get people to change their consumption patterns, rather than changing the source of those products—it’s an uphill battle, for sure. So why not give consumers what they’re looking for, but in a better way, with a product that looks and performs the same, with all the beautiful characteristics?” Technology might seem to tarnish luxury’s reputation for handmade precision, but he counters that, too. “If you look at luxury, it was founded on innovation,” he says, citing the redesigned steam trunks from Louis Vuitton with flat tops that allowed stacking or Chanel’s long-chain 55 bag that could be slung crossbody rather than constantly clutched in your hands. He’s hoping VitroLabs’ croc skin will be added to that list very soon.