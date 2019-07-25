Buying a Bag from Polo Ralph Lauren’s Latest Collaboration Will Help Feed Hungry Children

Through her charitable initiative FEED, whose accessories directly support ending childhood hunger, Lauren Bush Lauren (granddaughter of former president George H.W. Bush and wife of Ralph Lauren’s son David Lauren) has collaborated with no shortage of enviable brands and retailers. But today, she unveiled a partnership much closer to home: her new capsule collection with Polo Ralph Lauren.

The philanthropist told Robb Report the four-piece collection is meant to be a blend of both companies’ design philosophies.

“It’s unique in that it is very heritage to FEED (including a visible statement on the product stating the number of meals the purchase is providing), but it is also very on-brand for Polo, using natural materials of burlap, linen and leather,” she said in an email. “The collection is utilitarian and really reflects both brands nicely.”‘

The products range in price from a $65 zippered pouch to a $165 tote bag, and there’s a one-to-one relationship between how many dollars the items cost and the number of meals they provide (so the $145 backpack will cover 145 meals.) The focus on giving these meals to kids in school, Lauren said, ensures children “get at least one healthy meal a day as well as get an education.” You can find the items at FEED’s store in Brooklyn, on both brand’s websites and at select Ralph Lauren stores.

While FEED has made its mission to end childhood hunger worldwide, this capsule focuses on feeding hungry children here in the United States.

“This particular partnership directly supports school meals to kids within the US through our giving partner No Kid Hungry,” Lauren said. “Polo is the most iconic American brand, so the impact we can have together is immense.”

Not to say she’s done poorly on her own merits. Since founding FEED 12 years ago, Lauren and her co-workers have funded over 107 million meals for children across the globe.

“FEED is not only a brand,” she added, “but it is a conduit for people to get involved with the daunting issue of world hunger and give back in a tangible way.”