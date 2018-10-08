LeDaveed’s Bags are a Wardrobe Pick-Me-Up

The best daily bag is one you don’t really have to think about—one that makes getting out the door while loading up the laptop, pile of paperwork, and bomber jacket for post-board meeting cocktails as easy a task as possible (don’t get us wrong though, we are definitely a proponent of a well-timed statement briefcase or backpack). Tracking down that holy-grail daily schlepper, however, takes careful consideration to ensure you get it right. And for young leather goods brand LeDaveed, that thought process goes far beyond nailing the number of pockets and picking out a leather color that compliments your wardrobe of sharp suits.

Instead, Canada­–based LeDaveed takes a thoroughly 21st century approach: thoughtfully walking customers all the way back to the source of each of its handcrafted leather bags. Because while the brand launched just last spring, its source embraces the traditions of family-owned Heinen Leather—the same small German tannery that created Adidas’ now-iconic three-stripe sneakers back in the 1970s. With the help of its fourth-generation experts, LeDaveed has done something short of extraordinary: created a full-grain waterproof leather that cuts the typical water and energy waste associated with leather production (a process that, besides being notoriously smelly, can pollute nearby waterways) by a full 80 percent.

According to the brand, the specifics of exactly how they pull this off are protected under trade secret. But we do know that raw materials are sustainably sourced from the byproducts of local farms, and that any energy that can’t be offset is accounted for through reforestation in Uganda—making the so-called Nixburg leathers one of the few carbon-neutral products in the industry. Once the leather lands back in the brand’s Montreal based factory, bags are then lined with thick, durable twill made using recycled water bottles.

Besides the feel-good factor, LeDaveed’s bags simply look good. The design is classic and no-fuss: the slim briefcase ($495) and Everyday tote ($425) place functionality front-and-center, coming with subtle straps that allow them to secure to the handle of a rolling suitcase, and that eco-friendly lining is outfitted with pockets to keep everything organized and ready at a moment’s notice. Admittedly, they aren’t the sartorial power-move that rolling up to your quarterly review with a Berluti Un Jour or Hermès Sac a Depeches in tow would be. But sometimes, it’s safe to go with substance over style.