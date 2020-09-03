Loewe Launches a New Collection of Rustic Candles and Diffusers With Earthy Scents

Jonathan Anderson has spent the past few years cultivating a kind of rarefied earthiness for Loewe, the Spanish leather goods house under his creative direction. Now, the brand has taken things a step further by encapsulating that luxurious interpretation of natural beauty with a new range of scents for the home inspired by the humble vegetable garden.

Specially developed by in-house perfumer Nuria Cruelles, the collection consists of 11 plant essences: honeysuckle, beetroot, juniper berry, tomato leaves, coriander, liquorice, scent of marihuana, luscious pea, oregano, cypress balls and ivy. Each one goes to the heart of its namesake in order to most accurately evoke its bouquet in the form of candles, room sprays, diffusers and soaps.

“These are olfactory sketches that remind me of my childhood, of different journeys I have taken,” the designer said in a statement. “Part Victorian botanical garden, part apothecary, the mix is both scientific and sentimental.”

The natural vegetable wax candles come fitted with cotton wicks, and some are poured in fluted ceramic containers inspired by 5th Century Greek drinking vessels. The more elongated candleholders are likewise made from natural materials and molded as a complete unit––candelabra included––with a silhouette taking its cues from Louis XIV-era France. Diffusers sprout rustic rattan rods, and though the room spray fragrances may come in conventional glass bottles, they also have anagram-embossed calfskin caps as a nod to the label’s leather expertise.

Photographer Erwan Frotin carefully documented all of the key plants in the lineup with his work, which highlights every leaf and bud, to adorn the packaging for each. It not only makes for easy identification but also adds to the overall charm of the final result.

The collection launches at select Loewe boutiques and on its dedicated perfume site today.