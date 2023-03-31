Louis Vuitton Just Dropped a Chic New Golf Trunk With a Roll-Out Putting Mat

Young Frenchman Louis Vuitton started crafting trunks for well-heeled Parisians back in 1854, but the luggage has evolved quite a bit since then. Case in point: The house has just unveiled a new design that houses a putting mat.

Part of LV’s Art of Living collection, the new Malle Golf is based on the atelier’s historic Wardrobe trunk and pairs the classic monogram print with the traditional gold-hued hardware. Inside, things are slightly less conventional. The trunk, which stands nearly five feet tall, houses a range of different drawers and compartments for your golf gear.

“The new Malle Golf speaks to a more than century-long connection to golf within the Louis Vuitton universe, perfectly combining the elegance of a historical Wardrobe trunk (first produced in 1875) with modernity and playfulness,” a spokesperson for the house told Robb Report.

The Malle Golf’s exterior. Louis Vuitton

On one side, there are 14 slots to hold your favorite clubs; on the other, there are four drawers to hold your garb, along with a dedicated section for 18 golf balls. The highlight is, of course, the makeshift putting green. The mat rolls out from the bottom of the trunk and leads to a built-in cup. As such, you can practice putting wherever you and your luggage end up.

The trunk also comes with a number of other golf-related items (sold separately). You can treat yourself to monogrammed towels and club head covers as well as branded golf balls and tees.

The Malle Golf’s interior. Louis Vuitton

You could also splash out on a custom piece of luggage via the My Creation service. About 300 to 350 bespoke commissions are produced a year and each is handmade using the same techniques Vuitton pioneered with his original creations. It does take between four and six months to complete a trunk, but they are said to last a century or longer. That gives you a long time to work on your putting.

The Louis Vuitton Malle Golf is now available in select regions for roughly $129,000.