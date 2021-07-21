Louis Vuitton’s New Speaker Lights Up Like a UFO and Delivers a Roomful of Sound

You can always count on Louis Vuitton to turn up the volume.

This week, the French luxury house debuted its newest audio device, the Horizon Light Up speaker. The Bluetooth-enabled device, which resembles a spinning top (or a very stylish UFO) connects to Apple products through AirPlay and Qplay devices via WiFi.

Designed by Nicolas Ghesquiere, Louis Vuitton’s artistic director of women’s collections, the speaker draws inspiration from the brand’s playful Toupie handbag. The device is bound in leather with metal components and decorated with the brand’s well-known monogram. When music is playing, the woofer vibrates while a dynamic light show synchronizes to the beat of the music, displaying a colorful, animated rendition of the brand’s well-known monogram on the device’s top ring. The speaker’s steel middle band features cut-out letters of the brand’s name that glow to match the top ring.

You can control all of this through the dedicated Louis Vuitton Connect app, which helps users create vibrant color combinations, animation sequences and change other sound and appearance settings. And best of all, the device’s design allows for sound to project from 360 degrees and fill your entire space with sound.

The Louis Vuitton Horizon Light Up speaker weighs approximately 1kg (2.2 lbs) and measures 18cm (just over 7 inches) in diameter. At a full charge, the device can provide up to 15 hours of playtime. Collectors will also find the speaker’s leather strap and protective pouch useful for protecting the speaker in transit, but when it’s turned off, it doubles as a futuristic objet d’art.

This isn’t Louis Vuitton’s first experiment with high-end audio. The brand made headlines back in 2019 with the debut of its Horizon wireless headphones, and introduced a black-and-neon colorway of the model last fall. You can add the Horizon Light Up speaker to your collection for $2,890, or get more information from Louis Vuitton’s online store.

Check out more images of the speaker below.