Game Night! Louis Vuitton Just Dropped a Colorful $3,050 Version of Jenga

Hasbro has been testing our construction skills since the ‘70s with its block-balancing game Jenga. Indeed, we’ve all spent a night or two building (and taking apart) precarious wooden towers—and now, the old-school game is getting a luxurious makeover. French fashion house Louis Vuitton has just released a hip new multi-color block of towers as part of its Fall/Winter 2019 offering. And it’ll only set you back $3,050.

The “Monogram Tower” features 54 plexiglass stacking blocks in an eye-catching gradient color scheme—deep red blends first into fuschia, then into navy and turquoise—with each piece bearing the iconic house’s motifs, like the Monogram Flower and LV initials. (We know, they’re almost too pretty to play with.) The set is housed in a transparent LV carrying case with a luxe leather handle, so your upscale Jenga set is always on display.

We first caught a glimpse of the Monogram Tower back in January, courtesy of an Instagram post. But now the set is finally available for purchase on Louis Vuitton’s website.

Of course, it’s not the first time a luxury fashion brand has forayed into games. Tiffany & Co elevated the school-yard game of tic-tac-toe with a luxe sterling-silver and American-walnut wood version. Hermès paid homage to its history as a harness- and saddle-making company by releasing a posh take on pick-up sticks with a distinctly equestrian style—each multicolored sycamore stick mimics show-jumping poles. Ralph Lauren Home recreated the popular Chinese game of mahjong with a portable four-player set featuring hand-painted leather and cherry wood tiles.

Vuitton describes the Monogram Tower as “a refined collector’s piece” and “a whimsical gift to delight the entire family.” Whether it’s any more fun than the standard wooden set (which you can buy for $7 on Amazon) remains to be seen.