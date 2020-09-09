Louis Vuitton’s Monogram-Print Face Shield Will Help You Socially Distance in Style

The coronavirus outbreak has forced billions around the world to get used to wearing a face mask. Sure, they can be uncomfortable at times, but that’s a small price to pay to help keep yourself and others safe during a pandemic. But if you’re looking for even more protection next time you’re out in public, Louis Vuitton has you covered—literally. The fashion house’s latest piece of luxury equipment is not just a mask; it’s a full face shield, and it’s due out soon as part of its 2021 Cruise Collection.

The LV Shield looks similar to those you’ve surely seen doctors and nurses wearing in news coverage over the last few months. But because this is Louis Vuitton, this isn’t some flimsy disposable face protector; it’s been specifically designed for repeated use and, naturally, it features the brand’s trademark monogram pattern.

The protective device consists of two parts: the transparent visor to protect your face and an adjustable headband to keep it snug. The transparent covering is attached to the temples of the headband by two gold studs engraved with the house’s name and can be moved up or down depending on the situation. The rim of the shield is covered in the brand’s monogram-coated canvas material, as is the padded headband. And while the transparent visor should help protect your face from particles and liquids, it’ll also offer shelter from UV rays as it transitions from light to dark when exposed to direct sunlight.

This isn’t the first piece of PPE we’ve seen from Louis Vuitton this year. In the early weeks of the pandemic, the company quickly adapted its production facilities in France to make PPE for healthcare workers at six Paris-area hospitals, including surgical gowns, face masks and face shields.

As part of Louis Vuitton’s upcoming Cruise Collection, the fashion house’s Shield is expected to go on sale on October 31. While there is no pricing information available just yet, Vogue Hong Kong puts the cost at HK$7,500 (about $970).