Make Toting Around Everyday Essentials an Exercise in Personal Style

With power moves like Louis Vuitton snagging wunderkind Virgil Abloh to head up its men’s line (his first collection just debuted to major fanfare in Paris) and Moda Operandi making it easier than ever for men to get their hands on next season’s top trends with the launch of Moda Operandi Man, it is plain to see that the menswear space is hotter than ever. And this energy hasn’t gone unnoticed in the accessories realm, with brands that have made names for themselves with finely crafted women’s bags rolling out chic collections of backpacks, briefcases, and totes for the other half. Read on to discover three collections from top-of-the-line American designers that should be on your radar (and at the top of your shopping list).

Mark Cross

Founded in 1845, Boston­–based Mark Cross has a history that rivals big-name luggage brands like Louis Vuitton and Goyard. Over the last century and a half, the brand has quietly made a name for itself with its sharp box bags in a rainbow of different colors and a variety of sizes ranging from overnight (which was carried by Grace Kelly in Rear Window) to evening-ready clutches. Now, the brand has translated its always pulled-together aesthetic for the modern man, unveiling a line of sharp backpacks, briefcases, and travel accessories all done in luxe saffiano calfskin leather earlier this spring. Its iconic box bag has become the classic Grace Brief (from $2,495), which in colors ranging from patent red to sleek black will add a flash of boardroom-ready personality to 9 to 5 looks. Pieces like the Alexander backpack ($2,195) and the Maddox Brief ($2,495) offer a slightly more casual take on Mark Cross’s signature aesthetic, and will pair seamlessly with everything from your sharpest suit to dressed-down blazers and jeans.

Mansur Gavriel

Though just six-years-old, young brand Mansur Gavriel has been charting a course in modern American minimalism since it launched its now cult-classic bucket bag in 2012. This year, the brand has taken its signature clean lines and candy-colored Italian leathers into menswear, launching a line of easy bags designed to carry you seamlessly from work to weekend. Backpacks and tote bags (from $585) are perfectly slouchy, but in colors ranging from clean natural leather to moody sage green, are still sharp enough to be your go-to bag for days packed with meetings. Two-handled briefcases and roomy travel bags (from $895) take on a bit more structure, keeping you organized and effortlessly stylish while on the go.

Stalvey

Dialing up the luxury factor in the menswear arena is Stalvey. Though founded just four years ago by Jason Stalvey, his eponymous brand of exotic skin bags quickly became a go-to for statement-making clutches in electric green, pink, and blue alligator and lizard skin. Come October, the brand will make its first foray into menswear, launching a line of men’s pieces on Moda Operandi. Though relatively toned down compared to its women’s offering (some of which is embedded with 24-karat gold), the range still features plenty of over-the-top accents: the humble gym bag is given a serious upgrade with slick black alligator skin ($20,000) and draw-string backpacks and totes ($18,000 and $17,000, respectively) become focal points in rich chocolate brown and flashy gold hardware. Though certainty not for the sartorial faint of heart, the line is sure to make hauling around your everyday essentials just a little bit more indulgent—something we could all use a taste of.