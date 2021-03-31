Quantcast
×
RR One

McLaren Joins Forces With Tumi for a New Line of Supercar-Inspired Luggage

Each item in the nine-piece collection was designed to incorporate elements from the automaker’s road and race cars.

McLaren + Tumi Luggage Capsule Collection Tumi

There’s nothing better than a weekend road trip—except maybe a weekend road trip in a McLaren. And for that occasion, no ordinary luggage will do. You’ll need travel gear that befits your ride.

That’s the thinking behind a new collaboration between the British marque and high-end luggage maker Tumi. The two esteemed brands have just unveiled a new capsule collection of bags stylish enough to take on any ride in your F1.

Related Stories

McLaren + Tumi Velocity Backpack

McLaren + Tumi Velocity Backpack  Tumi

Aimed at “global citizens,” the new collection consists of nine pieces, including duffel bags, a backpack with a built-in USB port and a travel kit. Tumi hasn’t just slapped the McLaren logo on some of its pre-existing pieces, either. Each item is specifically designed to incorporate elements from the automaker’s road and race cars, like its CCX6 carbon-fiber accents and its signature Papaya orange colorway. The Aero International Expandable 4 Wheel Carry-O, for example, is covered in a hard-wearing thermoplastic composite shell and opens up to reveal an interior compression strap modeled on the six-point racing harness found in the marque’s track-only vehicles. Other supercar-inspired items include a utility pouch, small packing cube and an expandable organizer.

“At McLaren we focus on articulating a clear design language and materials selection which combines and leads into our car’s performance,” the marque’s design director, Rob Melville, said in a statement. “We wanted to capture those aspects with Tumi, so we’ve spent a great deal of time working to analyze and refine every aspect of this collection.”

McLaren + Tumi Torque Sling

McLaren + Tumi Torque Sling  Tumi

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen McLaren team up with another luxury goods maker. Last year, they collaborated on a sporty pair of true wireless headphones with Klipsch. Two years before that that marque collaborated with British outerwear brand Belstaff on a 10-piece menswear collection. It’s also not McLaren’s first foray into the luggage sector. In 2019, the automaker’s in-house Special Operations Department released a luggage collection inspired by the GT.

Related Stories

Read More On:

More Accessories

Latest Galleries in Accessories

More From Our Brands

ad