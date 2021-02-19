Moncler’s New Phone Case Uses Military-Grade Nylon to Protect Those Very Important Texts

If you’re an intrepid explorer who simply can’t bear to part with your phone, Moncler has just unveiled a case that promises to keep your cellular companion safe even in the harshest of conditions.

The Italian label describes the new Extreme Phone Case as a “functional accessory for those who choose Moncler style in every detail.” Crafted from military-grade nylon, it’s basically a mini rucksack for your phone and looks like something that could be issued to the special forces. Naturally, it also manages to get Moncler’s signature sporty-meets-chic aesthetic just right.

Unlike a traditional case that snaps onto the back of your device, this functions more like a pint-sized shoulder bag. It employs zips and hardwearing fabrics, like polyamide and cow leather, to safely encase your mobile. Although this means that you’ll have to unzip each time you want to snap a pic, it also ensures your phone is shielded from the elements.

The case is equipped with additional zippered pockets on the front and back where you can store extra necessities, such as your credit cards, keys or even rations. It is also fitted with elastic drawcords on each side to control expansion and an adjustable webbed fabric shoulder strap to ensure a comfortable fit and easy access to your phone while on the go.

Priced at roughly $600 (€495), the Extreme Phone case is available in either steel gray or black, though it appears the latter is already out of stock. Moncler’s Men’s Bag collection for spring/summer 2021 also includes a matching Extreme backpack available in military green or red for approx. $1,120 (€925) and an Extreme messenger bag in military green priced at $950 (€785).

If you do want Moncler style in every detail, consider pairing all three with one of the label’s most sustainable puffer jackets ever, which were released earlier this year and start from $1,650 each.

