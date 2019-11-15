Moncler Is Now Making Luxury Puffer Jackets for Your Dog

It’s true that dogs come with their own protective coat of fur, but given winter’s frigid temperatures, even they could use a little help keeping warm. You could go to your local pet shop to select an extra coverup, but wouldn’t it be better if you could find a topper built like the coats in your own closet? Moncler Genius’ newest collaboration with Poldo Dog Couture makes just such a thing possible.

Available for the first time today, the pint-sized collection includes a host of styles ranging from gilets and raincoats to crisp puffer vests pulled from Moncler’s archive and reinterpreted for man’s best friend. This marks the first time that Moncler has turned its eye to pet apparel, but the brand has built a reputation for innovative partnerships.

Poldo Dog Couture was founded in Milan three short years ago by duo Riccardo and Maurizio, who named the business after one of their hounds. The brand specializes in Italian-made clothing, leashes and bedding for dogs that all possess a sophisticated attitude that could only be formed in one of the world’s fashion capitals.

For its part, Moncler has teamed up with industry leaders like Thom Browne, Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli and relative newcomers like Craig Green. The new dog-inspired wares are part of the brand’s Genius World Tour whose motto proclaims, “One House, Different Voices,” in affirmation of the company’s numerous working relationships with a growing roster of designers.

Every element of the capsule is created with Moncler’s legendary craftsmanship and functional design to ensure that it can withstand regular wear from your pooch. Dress them up in one of the red knitwear-printed gilets for the holidays or make sure they’re on-trend with a clear PVC raincoat that will also help reduce clean up after rainy walks. Check out all the offerings on Moncler’s website, in its boutiques and other global retailers.