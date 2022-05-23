Mr P. Teams up With London Eyewear Brand Cubitts on a Line of Summer Sunglasses

Mr Porter’s brand, Mr P., wants to help you embrace the summer sun in style.

On Monday, the contemporary menswear label launched an exclusive sunglasses collection in collaboration with London-based eyewear maker Cubitts. The 22-piece drop offers reimagined takes on Cubitts’s classic frames in a range of beach-ready colors. The six styles in the collection were chosen to offer something for every face shape, with frames including square, round and aviator designs.

Each pair of the 100 percent UV-protected shades ships in a co-branded case along with a cleaning cloth made from recycled bottles. Each style comes in at least two colorways, so there’s plenty to choose from. The sunglasses are meant to mirror Mr P.’s signature contemporary style, which smartly updates classic shapes. They’re “ideal for those looking to stay on trend and invest in long-lasting high-quality eyewear,” according to the brand.

While the collection’s Judd and Panton models were designed with chunky frames as a nod to the ’60s, the lightweight Cromer model was inspired by eyewear silhouettes from mid-century France. It’s an exciting step forward for Mr P., which started off with sportswear and tailoring in 2017 before adding shoes just a few years later. At this point, the brand is a few candles and some small leather goods away from being a full-fledged lifestyle brand.

“It’s exciting to see Mr P. continue to expand its product offering, and these exclusive sunglasses seem the perfect next step to offer our customers going into the summer months ahead,” says Sam Kershaw, buying director at Mr Porter in a statement. “Working closely with Cubitts, we have been able to design a versatile offering of sunglasses that are easy to wear and stylish for summer.”

All of the sunglasses from Mr P.’s collaboration with Cubitts are now available for $180 each—and right on time for you to make a splash this summer.