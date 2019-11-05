MZ Wallace Has Finally Launched a Line of Bags for Men

Well known for its selection of durable everyday bags that can keep pace with the bustle of city life, MZ Wallace is taking a leap into uncharted territory: men’s accessories. Available today, the new Bleeker Collection fuses the brand’s take on functional design with a streamlined look.

Founded by native New Yorkers Monica Zwirner and Lucy Wallace Eustice in 2000, the company set out to meet the needs of women with busy lifestyles, gaining a dedicated following along the way. But the brand noticed an opening in the men’s space.

“At the core of our brand is design that works — for travel, fitness, work, weekend, or all of the above,” said Zwirner in a statement. “That ethos translates across genders. We’ve noticed a growing number of men gravitating to our existing unisex styles as a pragmatic choice for their busy lifestyles. The Bleecker Collection is a natural progression stemming from this customer feedback and demand.”

Made from structured nylon and trimmed with leather, the tightly edited collection consists of six styles created in both a versatile black colorway and a dark blue camouflage print for a bolder look. The Dopp kit makes for a great way to organize your grooming essentials and throw them in your carry-on when headed on a trip, while the slender briefcase and equally subdued backpack are great workday options. Thanks to their materials, all of these bags are water-resistant. That’s never a bad thing when on the move, especially when an errant cup of coffee or overcast sky has the potential to ruin what’s inside.