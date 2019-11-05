MZ Wallace Has Finally Launched a Line of Bags for Men

Well known for its selection of durable everyday bags that can keep pace with the bustle of city life, MZ Wallace is taking a leap into uncharted territory: men’s accessories. Available today, the new Bleeker Collection fuses the brand’s take on functional design with a streamlined look.
Founded by native New Yorkers Monica Zwirner and Lucy Wallace Eustice in 2000, the company set out to meet the needs of women with busy lifestyles, gaining a dedicated following along the way. But the brand noticed an opening in the men’s space.
“At the core of our brand is design that works — for travel, fitness, work, weekend, or all of the above,” said Zwirner in a statement. “That ethos translates across genders. We’ve noticed a growing number of men gravitating to our existing unisex styles as a pragmatic choice for their busy lifestyles. The Bleecker Collection is a natural progression stemming from this customer feedback and demand.”
Made from structured nylon and trimmed with leather, the tightly edited collection consists of six styles created in both a versatile black colorway and a dark blue camouflage print for a bolder look. The Dopp kit makes for a great way to organize your grooming essentials and throw them in your carry-on when headed on a trip, while the slender briefcase and equally subdued backpack are great workday options. Thanks to their materials, all of these bags are water-resistant. That’s never a bad thing when on the move, especially when an errant cup of coffee or overcast sky has the potential to ruin what’s inside.
“Like our women’s offering, the goal with the Bleecker Collection is to address as many of his needs as possible with a considered selection of sensibly edited pieces, rather than endless single-function options,” said Eustice. We’d say they succeeded/ Check out the entire collection on the brand’s website.