Longchamp’s Iconic Travel Bag Is Now at Its Lowest Price of the Year

Two things to look forward to in the summer: Traveling to a far-flung destination and the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, an event that sees our favorite fashion pieces discounted up to 40 percent off. Only one of these things rank high in my book.

I have an aversion to traveling—and this is coming from someone that spent a couple of years regularly trekking through airport terminals. Some trips were short, a three-hour trip to O’Hare or Miami International, but more often than not, the destinations were LAX, Heathrow, or somewhere across the Atlantic. They were long and tiresome.

As a result, I’ve learned to maneuver through TSA lines, terminals, and planes efficiently. The point is to get in and out of the airport as quickly as possible. I’ve also become a proficient packer, getting all the contents of a trip, even extended ones, ready in compartments in no less than 15 minutes. And it all starts with my luggage.

The first thing I get out of the way is filling my go-to hardshell wheeler with underwear, undershirts, and a selection of shoes and outfits for my visit. Everything I need to wear for at least four days pretty much fits into my Rimowa Cabin-S. Then comes the bag for other incidentals: grooming kit, neck pillow, Kindle, laptop, documents, and other travel accessories. Depending on how long I plan on staying in a given city dictates what I end up tossing into my carry-on. What doesn’t change, however, is the carry-on itself—Longchamp’s iconic Le Pliage travel bag.

I learned about the Le Pliage almost two decades ago, when I studied abroad in Rome. It was the first time since childhood that I ventured from home for a prolonged period of time, and I was clueless about traveling with parents guiding me. I overpacked—and used suitcases that were clunky and very difficult to carry through JFK, a layover at Charles de Gaulle, and finally Rome–Fiumicino. My travel companion, on the other hand, was breezing through the journey, equipped with one aluminum suitcase and, you guessed it, a Le Pliage, hers in navy blue that her grandmother purchased for her a week prior. Indeed, throughout the entire semester, she used it day-to-day, on nights out, and on weekend trips to different cities across Europe. The extremely durable and lightweight nylon allowed her to walk through the rain in Trastevere and toss in the overhead bin on a flight to Madrid without any fuss. She really beat it up, and it is still good as new. It was also completely adaptable, as if enlarging or shrinking to fit in a scenario seamlessly.

All things considered, it’s no wonder why the Le Pliage has become an icon in the travel industry: It’s a tote bag that performs as good as it looks. So, on my trip back to the U.S., at a duty-free shop, I bought a sizable one in bright red, something that I still own and use today. It cost a pretty penny for a college student, but the ROI has been tenfold.

Thanks to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, however, you’re able to score this sleek and dependable bag for nearly a fraction of the price, nearly $100 off. And if you’re prone to travel as I had been, it’s a steal that you definitely shouldn’t sleep on.