Omega’s Legendary Watches Inspired Its New Sunglasses Collection

A king among watchmakers, Omega is applying its expertise to that other all-important accessory: sunglasses.

The Switzerland-based brand is no novice when it comes to the eyewear category (it released a small selection in 2016), but its new offering for 2020 demonstrates an extra polish. The new collection consists of six styles, all inspired by the intricacy of and materials used in Omega’s famous watches. It’s a philosophy that comes through in how the company’s iconic logo is discreetly placed in the lenses and injected inserts throughout the frames lend an extra sense of dimension.

Every piece is a variation on classic silhouettes, but that doesn’t make the selection tame. All of the made-in-Italy designs have strong shapes and use their materials, especially metal, as a way to highlight their striking frames.

But just as with the brand’s watches, these sunglasses come with a high price point, even higher than other sunglasses produced at the designer level. Starting at $495 and going up to $1,045, they are anything but cheap. The priciest of them all is the ‘Pilot‘ style with gold-tone metal frames combined with wine-red acetate elements. Its vintage look was heavily inspired by the Speedmaster Apollo 11 50th Anniversary timepiece also rendered in gold.

Founded in 1848, Omega is one of the most revered firms of its kind––no small feat when considering it’s based in the global center for fine watchmaking. Throughout its long history, the company has stayed mostly within the realm of watches with a few exceptions, like a select variety of fine jewelry pieces. Its careful expansion is reflective of its long-haul strategy and its latest sunglasses collection appears to have the same eye toward longevity. See more from the collection below: