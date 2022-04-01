Porsche Design Just Dropped Limited-Edition 3-D Printed Sunglasses to Celebrate Its 50th Anniversary

To celebrate its 50 years in business, Porsche Design is embracing one of our most forward-looking technologies: 3-D printing.

The brand’s new special-edition sunglasses, dubbed the P’8950 50Y Iconic 3D, feature a lightweight, 3-D printed titanium frame created in part by melting titanium dust with a laser. And using these techniques isn’t just for bragging rights. It allows the frames to achieve a razor-thin profile, which helps create the illusion that the dark one-piece lens within is floating inside the frames. The sleek, mirrored effect of the lens contrasts with the matte metal frame, underscoring their sporty aesthetic.

The temples, meanwhile, were designed for maximum comfort. Their simple design is formed from high-performance plastic and is meant to emphasize the futuristic aesthetic of the frames. For a final additional touch, the Porsche Design logo can be found integrated into the temples as a metal inlay. The sunglasses are limited to 911 units—an ode to the Porsche 911, no doubt—and are available now for $1,800 a pop.

While this release from Porsche Design is certainly has a decidedly forward-looking appearance, it may not be the pair for you if you’re looking for help on the road. Instead, we’d turn to the brand’s Air Spring shades, which debuted last December. The stylish aviators are equipped with Vision Drive Polarized XTR lenses that can help sharpen your depth perception while driving, eliminate glare and minimize color distortion.

To order your own pair of P’8950 50Y Iconic 3D sunglasses, visit the Porsche Design website.