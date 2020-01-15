You Can Finally Buy Luggage From Dior’s Long-Awaited Collaboration With Rimowa

Dior’s long-awaited spin on Rimowa’s iconic corrugated metal luggage is (finally) available for purchase.

The newly released collection, which was first announced last summer, is a mix of cases both large and small designed to meet a range of travel needs. All of them have the sturdy construction we’ve come to expect from Rimowa but are infused with the Dior aesthetic—the project was spearheaded by the brand’s men’s artistic director Kim Jones. “I’m thrilled about the collaboration with Rimowa and to be able to have an amazing Dior and Rimowa suitcase to travel with as I set off on my global adventures,” Jones said in a statement.

Jones is well known for his sense of adventure and regularly travels to far-flung corners of the globe in search of inspiration. His experience on the road makes a collaboration with the revered travel company a perfectly logical one. It doesn’t hurt that the German firm was acquired by Dior’s parent company, LVMH, in 2016. Since then LVMH has employed a string of partnerships to modernize the brand’s offering and elevate its profile.

The offering, which ranges in price from $2,440 to $4,620, is crafted from the anodized aluminum that has made Rimowa famous, and is accented with new touches from Jones for a unique fusion of fashion and industrial design. Most of the pieces have a gradient Dior logo pattern––originally developed by head Dior designer Marc Bohan in 1967––across their surface created by a new process the brands developed. The technique not only infuses the aluminum with pigment but also lends the pattern an iridescent quality. The models without the printing feature logo-embossed leather straps wrapped around the exterior to keep any belongings extra secure while also brandishing the luxurious name.

The compact Personal Clutch shrinks the proportions of Rimowa’s larger luggage into something you can sling crossbody while The Cabin and The Trunk are large enough to store enough wardrobe for an extended trip. Whatever your choice, you can be more than confident you and your case—and the belongings inside it—will look great whenever you arrive at your final destination.