Rimowa and Moncler’s Latest Luggage Collab Boasts Its Own LED Screen

Rimowa’s corrugated metal suitcases are modern travel classics. But how far can you really push a design already widely considered to be the ideal? A new collaboration with Moncler aims to answer that question by taking the concept to a whole new place.

Moncler is undeniably one of fashion’s collaboration kings, having partnered with everyone from J.W. Anderson to Thom Browne to Rick Owens. Its Genius program was the catalyst for much of the cross-pollination happening in fashion today, and the Reflection model born from this latest association puts luggage on the cutting edge.

Inspired by the brand’s iconic Cabin suitcase, Reflection maintains the signature aluminum shell of the original, but renders it polished to a near-mirror finish. It’s also branded with Moncler’s logo. The slick surface offers a striking contrast with the matte black handles and exterior hardware. However, the standout addition is unquestionably the functioning LED screen fixed to the front, a customizable feature that can be changed to suit the owner’s needs in a given moment. The screen can be programmed with any chosen message––entered via an app––that scrolls across it like a stock ticker.

“Rimowa is delighted to join Moncler for a project that pushes the boundaries of both houses’ frameworks,” said Alexandre Arnault, Rimowa’s CEO and son of LVMH owner Bernard Arnault. “For us, Moncler Genius is a natural fit as it highlights some of Rimowa’s most enduring values and links the innovative with the timeless. It’s been an exciting opportunity to exchange creative approaches and explore novel ways of integrating technology into modern travel.”

This isn’t the first time the two brands have teamed up––they previously worked together on luggage collaborations in both 2013 and 2016. And while Moncler may be famous for its partnerships, Rimowa isn’t exactly a stranger to them, either. The luggage brand has undertaken a spate of collaborations since being acquired by LVMH a few years, most recently with Kim Jones at Dior.

The Reflection suitcase is set to launch in June of this year in limited quantities and will retail for $2,690.