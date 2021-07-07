You Can Now Buy Rimowa’s Essential Suitcase in the Neon Colors of Your ’80s Dreams

Dull luggage has met its match in Rimowa’s eye-catching new drop. This week, the German luggage maker revealed that the carry-on suitcase from its lightweight Essential collection will soon be available in two vibrant—and translucent—neon colors: pink and lime yellow. The summer-ready, limited-edition offering will also feature a matching set of cases for Apple iPhone 12/12 Pro and 12 Pro Max, while the Cabin Neon suitcases themselves will boast all the signature touches world-travelers have come to count on from the brand. The new colors ensure the cases will stand out in a sea of black, and customers can make their bags even more distinctive by adding on the leather luggage tag and black and white reflective stickers included with each purchase.

Travelers will find lots of substance along with the suitcases’ flashy new style, including a multi-wheel system, telescopic handle and TSA-approved locks. Coming in at 15.35 inches wide, 21.65 inches tall and 6.61 pounds when empty, the carry-ons have been designed to fit in most airline overhead compartments and are ideal for packing two-to-three days’ worth of travel essentials. Hard-wearing plastic handles and wheels protect the exterior, while the interior mesh flex divider helps keep belongings in perfect order during transit—and nicely accents the translucent shell.

This is not the first time the legendary luggage maker has given one of its iconic pieces a transparent look. Launched in 2018, in honor of the German-manufacturer’s 120th anniversary, the Off-White x Rimowa collaboration was created in partnership with Virgil Abloh and featured See Through and Personal Belonging collections with bare-it-all transparent exteriors. According to Bloomberg, the buzzworthy accessory also featured lighter materials, ergonomic design tweaks and new wheel designs to maximize mobility—and to appeal to younger demographics. (Rimowa has continued to partner with Off-White on subsequent collections.)

The colorful new Cabin Neon suitcases will be available in the coming weeks exclusively on Rimowa.com; suitcases are priced at $820 and the matching iPhone cases sell for $90. Once you get your order in, head over to the brand’s SoHo location to update your passport photo in its new complimentary in-store photo studio, so that you’re fully ready to take off this summer.