Rimowa Just Launched Its First Permanent Eyewear Collection. (And Yes, It Matches the Luggage.)

Rimowa may be best known as the purveyor of its corrugated aluminum suitcases, but the luxury travel brand is entering new territory with the launch of its first permanent eyewear collection.

The brand has helped travelers get from point A to point B in style for 120 years, but created its first eyewear offering to address the needs of a new generation. It applied the same technical knowhow it’s honed for over a century to frames with a modern feel. The new range consists of two unisex sunglass lines, Rimowa Bridge and Rimowa Rim, in addition to an optical range, Rimowa Air.

Its first collection for the Spring season comprises three classic shapes available in several colorways, all of which coordinate with Rimowa luggage for an airport look par excellence. The trio of silhouettes are variants on the well-known aviator, square and pantos shapes, which were early aviation and pilot essentials––an important tie-in as the German luggage maker’s corrugated detailing was originally inspired by aircraft fuselage.

The Bridge style is crafted from two pieces of mask overlaid and assembled by pins, echoing trademark engineering details like industrial rivets and seals while also cutting down on additional bulk. The more minimal Rim frame is expertly crafted in acetate using a process where the material is carefully applied by hand on the lens in tortoiseshell or block color. Then metal temples in a palladium finish are incorporated as discrete nods to the brand’s signature grooved detailing. Air lives up to its name and is the lightest of the bunch with a metal and nylon construction comfortable enough for everyday wear.

All three styles are built to withstand the rigors of travel, even for the biggest wanderlusts among us, but come with a cover and protective case just as added insurance. Shop the collection on the brand’s website now starting at $320.