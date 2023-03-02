Rimowa Unveils a New, More Organized Pilot Case for Your Next Short-Haul Trip

We might not all be pilots in real life, but we can at least travel as easily—and as stylishly—as they do, thanks to Rimowa.

The luxury luggage brand’s Original Pilot Case, which was first released in 1994, underwent a major overhaul last year. If you couldn’t snag one during that go-around, though, Rimowa has finally restocked its classic, coveted roller bag, which retails for $1,500.

Ideal for a short-haul trip—whether that’s via car, train or, of course, plane—the Original Pilot Case retains the original’s functional look. Rimowa’s iconic grooved aluminum covers the case, and it features the company’s multiwheel system and telescopic handle, for ease of use in crowded airports.

The interior of the suitcase Rimowa

Inside, you’ll find a number of useful new features to help you keep all your items organized and easy to find. First, a padded compartment can hold a laptop up to 16 inches, or it can be removed to turn the suitcase into a toolbox of sorts. Two zipped pockets have been inserted for storing small items such as chargers, while a vertical pocket is big enough for a water bottle or compact umbrella. All of these features are easily accessible via the suitcase’s unique top opening.

The Original Pilot Case is somewhat of a return to form for the 125-year-old company. Rimowa’s suitcases are of course its most well-known products, but recently the brand been crafting some more unique cases, including for bottles of Champagne or fine wine. As a bonus, the pilot case comes with stickers, with five designs inspired by aviation companies in the ‘90s. They’ll not only add some personality to your case, they’ll help you pick out your luggage on the baggage carousel.



Previous iterations of the Pilot Case sell for as much as $1,850 on the secondary market, making the new and improved case a veritable steal.