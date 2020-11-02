Rimowa Unveils a Mini Suitcase for Your 3 Favorite Watches

First an iPhone case, then a cross-body bag, and now a watch box—the evolution of Rimowa continues. The 122-year-old luggage company has been recasting its trademark aluminum ribbed suitcase in all manner of new form, and its latest iteration is aimed specifically at watch collectors with a touch of wanderlust.

The mini take on a traveling trunk was two years in the making and has been meticulously designed to keep three treasured timepieces safe while you’re on the go. Crafted in Italy, it pairs the brand’s renowned craftsmanship and aptly blends form and function.

The minimalist metallic case sports the brand’s signature parallel groves and a boxy silhouette. This tough shell effortlessly glides open at either end to reveal a storage compartment that can fit three watches. The interior is finished in a plush dark blue microfiber and features three removable cushions for your Rolex, Patek and Audemars Piguet. There’s also a cushioned top piece that provides additional protection.

Best of all, the new accessory showcases the brand’s instantly recognizable brand signature, and so it will pair perfectly with your favorite Rimowa suitcase.

The watch case is a part of a brand shakeup that first started when the French luxury conglomerate LVMH acquired the historic german company for $716 million in 2016. Since then, under the leadership of CEO Alexandre Arnault (son of LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault), Rimowa has collaborated with brands like Supreme and Virgil Abloh’s Off-White in a bid to appeal to new, younger audiences. It has also expanded beyond the world of suitcases.

On the surface, the new strategy appears to be working. While LVMH rarely shares details regarding its brands’ performances, Alexandre Arnault has previously said Rimowa has surpassed the $485 million it was making when he came on board, as reported by the Financial Times.

So, you can look forward to more suitcase-style accessories.

The Rimowa Watch Case will be priced at $2,050 (€1,600) and is available for pre-order starting November 10. It will reach select locations and Rimowa’s website in December.