Rimowa’s Classic Briefcase Now Comes in Gold Just in Time for the Holidays

Everybody knows the end of the year is a time for dressing up. Whether it be holiday parties or family gatherings, there are plenty of moments when you’ll want to look your very best. And thanks to a special attaché case from Rimowa you’ll look golden even if you’ve just come from the office.

The premium luggage brand is releasing a limited-edition gold version of its signature aluminum briefcase just as 2019 comes to an end. Designed and engineered in Germany, the attaché case, which is easily one of the brand’s most famous designs, doesn’t just sport a glamorous new finish; it has also been updated for the present day.

While the new gold version of the case uses the same design language that was first introduced over a century ago, it’s also been given a bit of a minimalist makeover. Gone are the chunky corner guard, replaced by a sleek rounded edges that further emphasize the company’s trademark groves. The briefcase (which measures out to 15.5 by 18 by 5 in, and weighs 7.5 lbs) has also been outfitted with a metallic, three-digit combination lock and matching galvanized metal handle that gives it a cool monochrome aesthetic.

But changes aren’t just limited to the briefcase’s exterior. Open it up and you’ll find a decadent interior covered in supple black Italian cowhide leather. It also has a gusseted magnetic pocket and a flat card-holder that creates additional compartmentalized storage.

The new gold edition is a fitting tribute to one of RIMOWA’s most beloved designs. A vintage version of the attach case, which featured in countless action and spy movies during the 1990s, was included as part of Sotheby’s “RIMOWA Archive Collection 1898 – 2019″ in September. Consisting of 40 pieces, the exhibition celebrated the brand’s 120 years of design excellence.

The special gold version of the attaché briefcase is currently on sale for $1800. That’s $600 more than the slightly chunkier silver version would cost. It’s available at select RIMOWA retailers and through the brand’s online store.